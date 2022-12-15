Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.02

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1195501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

