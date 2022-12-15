VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $280.28 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019835 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.99998962 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $429.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

