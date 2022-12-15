Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Boosted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

