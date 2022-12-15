Walker Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575,574 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 459.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 227,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 71.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 115,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

