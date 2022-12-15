Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,290. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

