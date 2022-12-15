Walker Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.