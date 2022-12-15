Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 139,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.