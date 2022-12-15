Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 859,856 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,983. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

