Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 873,005 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

