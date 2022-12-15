Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.01-$6.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.99 billion-$598.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.48 billion. Walmart also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

