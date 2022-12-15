Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.21

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $376,169.29 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,439,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,464,209 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

