Wanchain Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022893 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

