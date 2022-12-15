WAX (WAXP) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $127.35 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,378,911 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,302,185,857.405449 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05596776 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,423,051.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

