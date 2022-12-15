WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $89,699.93 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

