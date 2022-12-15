WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $165.62 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WD-40 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

