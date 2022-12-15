West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,489. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

