West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.35. 4,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

