West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.76. 34,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

