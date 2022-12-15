West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FMC by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

