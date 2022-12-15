West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,856. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.