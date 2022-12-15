West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.