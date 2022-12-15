West Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 873,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

