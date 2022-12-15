West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37,961.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 9,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.19. 15,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.