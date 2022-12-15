Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wetouch Technology Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of WETH opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Wetouch Technology has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -1.00.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wetouch Technology (WETH)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.