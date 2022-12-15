Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wetouch Technology Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of WETH opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Wetouch Technology has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -1.00.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

