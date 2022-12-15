Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Allison Woss Sells 600 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) VP Allison Woss sold 600 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $15,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

WEYS opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.