Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after buying an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.