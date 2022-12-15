Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $876.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.68. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.