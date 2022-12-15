Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 111,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

