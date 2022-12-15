Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

