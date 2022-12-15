William Curtis Brighton Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $46,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Curtis Brighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00.

THFF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.59. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.90.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 87.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Financial by 135.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

