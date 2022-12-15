Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $115.04. 16,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,981. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

