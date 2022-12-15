Wojak Finance Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $181.52 million and approximately $3,145.85 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

