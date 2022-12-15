Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.28.

WOLF stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

