Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

