Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,182,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.02 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

