Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of ET opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

