Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYE. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,621.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 412,088 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.