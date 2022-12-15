Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $143.17 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.58.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.