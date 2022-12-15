Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 294.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,734 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

