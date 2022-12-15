Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $531.78 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.64 and a 200-day moving average of $490.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

