Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE comprises approximately 1.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 1.84% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the first quarter worth $14,174,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 630,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 141,126 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,958,000.

EFZ opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

