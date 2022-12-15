WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $439.18 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.18 million and approximately $0.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.58 or 0.01496082 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012315 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00032252 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.01734918 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001285 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04390082 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.