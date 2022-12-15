Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.0559 on Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $1.23 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05599064 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,844,593.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

