Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.98. 23,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,280. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

