ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.