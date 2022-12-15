Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Trading Down 8.7%

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 63,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,105,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

