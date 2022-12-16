11,748 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $173.17 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

