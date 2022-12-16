117,959 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,096.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance
DUHP stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.89.
