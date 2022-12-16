121,335 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 821,042 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 798,571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,571,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

