133,161 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 133,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

STN stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.40 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

